A show aimed at reaping personal political gain by Teodoro: Chinese FM says of Philippine defense chief’s remarks on Chinese ‘wickedness’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China has noted that Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. is still confusing black and white and launching smear attacks. His words and actions are not his self-proclaimed "defending national dignity", but rather a grandstanding show aimed at reaping personal political gain, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a foreign media inquiry on that according to a Reuters report, following China's imposition of sanctions against Teodoro and his relatives, Teodoro claimed on Friday that he will keep doing his duties in the face of China's "wickedness."It is precisely the irresponsible and reckless actions of a handful of people like him that will lead to the escalation of China-Philippines disputes, the deterioration of bilateral relations, and ultimately harm the interests of the Philippines and its people, said Lin.Global Times