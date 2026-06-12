CHINA / DIPLOMACY
A show aimed at reaping personal political gain by Teodoro: Chinese FM says of Philippine defense chief’s remarks on Chinese ‘wickedness’
By Global Times Published: Jun 12, 2026 04:09 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


China has noted that Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. is still confusing black and white and launching smear attacks. His words and actions are not his self-proclaimed "defending national dignity", but rather a grandstanding show aimed at reaping personal political gain, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a foreign media inquiry on that according to a Reuters report, following China's imposition of sanctions against Teodoro and his relatives, Teodoro claimed on Friday that he will keep doing his duties in the face of China's "wickedness."

It is precisely the irresponsible and reckless actions of a handful of people like him that will lead to the escalation of China-Philippines disputes, the deterioration of bilateral relations, and ultimately harm the interests of the Philippines and its people, said Lin. 


Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
If individuals like Teodoro are allowed to repeatedly undermine efforts to stabilize bilateral ties, Philippines and its people will suffer: Chinese FM

If individuals like Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro are allowed to repeatedly undermine efforts to stabilize bilateral relations, ...

Philippine defense chief Teodoro’s reckless and willful actions bring about self-inflicted consequences: Chinese FM

Teodoro is a representative figure of a handful of anti-China elements jumping up and down in the Philippines. ...

China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions: FM responds to Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria

When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Chinese Foreign Ministry ...