Trucks transport containers at Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival holiday, Qianwan Container Terminal of Qingdao Port has witnessed a bustling scene. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

For many years, foreign trade has been a major engine of China's economic growth. China's total goods trade reached 20.68 trillion yuan ($2.9 trillion) in the first five months of 2026, up 15.3 percent year-on-year, according to the General Administration of Customs.Although imports have grown significantly faster than exports lately, China continues to maintain a substantial trade surplus in absolute terms.Behind the figures lies a structural transformation in China's trade development. The country's exports are increasingly shifting away from primary commodities and labor-intensive processing trade toward high-tech goods with higher value-added content.China's integration into global industrial and supply chains has deepened, while its competitive advantages have become increasingly well established. The growing strength of "Made in China" continues to provide powerful support for record-breaking foreign trade, which benefits China as well as the world.Nevertheless, some international commentators have interpreted China's trade surplus through the lens of "excess capacity," "supply-chain security concerns," or "China shock." Claims of "unfair trade" or "export shock" are essentially variations of earlier narratives that accused China of "exporting deflation and creating global trade imbalance."Despite such criticism and skepticism, Chinese economy, including its foreign trade sector, has continued to advance steadily amid external pressures. As China's contribution to global economic growth continues to increase, its role as a stabilizing force in the world economy has become more prominent, prompting a reassessment of China's trade by the international community.

Liao Zhengrong Photo: Courtesy of Liao Zhengrong