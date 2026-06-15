Chinese Embassy in the Philippines offers updates on issues raised by Chinese citizens during detention in the Philippines

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The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Sunday night issued a statement providing updates for four cases involving Chinese nationals in the Philippines that have gained widespread online attention, saying that nearly 20 people have been released or repatriated to China since June following the embassy's efforts, while more than 20 others are awaiting repatriation.The embassy said it attached great importance to recent social media posts concerning unnamed Chinese nationals who claimed to have experienced issues while being detained in the Philippines. Consular officials were immediately dispatched to visit detention facilities run by Philippine law enforcement authorities to verify the situations and provide assistance within the scope of their responsibilities, according to the statement posted on the embassy’s official WeChat account.Among the four cases was one involving 24 Chinese workers who had been detained by Philippine authorities. According to the embassy, the workers were employed illegally in the Philippines while holding tourist or business visas, or had used sponsorship arrangements to circumvent Philippine work permit requirements, in violation of local laws. They were detained by the Philippine Bureau of Immigration following a tip-off. The embassy said it immediately urged the Philippine side to handle the case in a lawful and fair manner and has continued to follow up on developments.The embassy also addressed a reported case involving an alleged suicide attempt by a Chinese citizen, saying the individual had been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal retail activities. The person suffers from an underlying medical condition and requires long-term medication. After being detained, the individual experienced abdominal pain due to an interruption in medication, and family members had already delivered the necessary medicine.The embassy stressed that there was no so-called “suicide attempt” and said it had urged the Philippine side to help ensure access to the required medication.Regarding a reported case of a Chinese citizen reportedly coughing up blood, the embassy said the individual had been approved for repatriation years ago but had chosen not to return to China after establishing a family in the Philippines. The person's condition is currently stable and the individual has expressed a wish to return to China for treatment as soon as possible. The embassy said it would guide and assist with the repatriation procedures.As for a reported case involving a Chinese citizen who was allegedly “wrongfully arrested and innocently detained” at a shopping mall, the embassy said the individual is a member of a local business association in the Philippines and was detained by Philippine law enforcement officers while speaking with another person inside a store.The individual has retained a lawyer to seek bail, and legal proceedings are ongoing. The embassy said it would continue to monitor the case closely and provide assistance within its mandate.The Chinese embassy and consulates in the Philippines have consistently attached great importance to safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the country, the statement said. In cases involving detained Chinese citizens, they have requested that Philippine authorities promptly provide information on the cases, arrange consular visits as soon as possible, improve detention conditions, and help detainees resolve practical difficulties whenever possible.The embassy added that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese diplomatic missions in the Philippines operate 24-hour consular protection and assistance hotlines. Chinese nationals encountering emergencies may contact them at any time.Since June, nearly 20 people have been released from immigration detention facilities or repatriated to China following efforts by the embassy, while repatriation procedures are currently being processed for more than 20 others, the statement said.The embassy also issued a reminder urging Chinese nationals in the Philippines to strictly comply with local laws and regulations. Foreign nationals are not allowed to engage in retail business activities in the Philippines without proper approval. Those intending to work in the country must obtain an Alien Employment Permit (AEP), a pre-arranged employment (9G) visa, and other necessary authorizations issued by the Philippine government. Their actual work duties, work locations and employing companies must also be consistent with the approved documentation.Otherwise, violators may face serious consequences, including detention and deportation, the embassy warned.The embassy also cautioned Chinese nationals against relying on verbal assurances from acquaintances or unlicensed intermediaries before seeking employment in the Philippines, saying doing so could expose them to fraud and legal risks. It also urged citizens seeking consular protection and assistance to provide truthful and complete information so that diplomatic missions can offer timely and effective support.Global Times