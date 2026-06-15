Chinese green elements in Bishkek point to a green future for Kyrgyzstan

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

As I sat in a car heading into the city center of Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, from Manas International Airport on a May morning, my gaze drifted from the distant snow-capped peaks, slowly cloaked in the fresh green of spring, to the dense, creeping traffic closer at hand.As a prospective car buyer still languishing in Beijing's license plate lottery, longing for an electric vehicle (EV) quota, I have developed a keen eye for cars on the road. Soon, I found myself starting a conversation in Russian with my driver about the local auto market, especially EVs."Over the past couple of years, new-energy vehicles have been popping up everywhere in Bishkek," he explained, deftly navigating a lane change. "And a huge chunk of them come from China. Just wait, I'll point them out to you."Seconds later, a sleek, compact car glided silently past us. The driver freed one hand to trace a rounded arc in the air, mirroring the car's logo: "See that? That's a Chinese EV, right?" I nodded with a smile. It was a BYD. Moments later, I spotted a Neta, another Chinese EV brand, weaving through the traffic.Over the next few days, these delightful encounters with Chinese "green elements" - evoking the warm comfort of "running into familiar faces in a far-off land" - became a recurring motif. Right outside a business center near my hotel, a white BYD Yuan Up was on display like a trophy celebrating a new era of transition. On the streets of Bishkek, vibrant green Yutong buses rolled by at regular intervals, free of the roaring engines, pungent exhaust, and dark fumes of the past.On our final day before returning to China, my colleagues and I took the advice of our local guide, who insisted we couldn't leave without visiting the famous Ala-Archa Nature Park on Bishkek's outskirts. After a one-hour drive, we were finally there, under the warm May sun, enjoying a scenery that was nothing short of postcard-perfect. A colleague even marveled at how much it resembled the Swiss Alps.It was only later that I learned Ala-Archa, nestled in the western Tianshan, was the cradle of Kyrgyzstan's nationwide "Zhashyl Muras" ("Green Heritage") campaign. Four springs ago, President Sadyr Japarov stood on this very ground to plant the first batch of conifer saplings, spearheading a campaign focused on national afforestation and climate resilience. It struck me then that the subtle green details scattered casually across Bishkek's streets are actually anchored to the deep roots of a top-down national strategy.In recent years, the green transition has become an existential imperative for Kyrgyzstan's future development. To safeguard its environment from deterioratoion, the Kyrgyz government is pursuing structural transformation with unprecedented resolve. President Japarov has repeatedly pledged on the global stage that Kyrgyzstan will strive for carbon neutrality by 2050. In September of 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved the Green Economy Development Programme from 2025 to 2029, aiming to strengthen institutional development in the green economy sector and provide macro- and micro-level green policy guidance for the nation's priority economic sectors.In this endeavor, the China-Kyrgyzstan "green Silk Road" is translating these macro-national blueprints into concrete, everyday realities.A prime example is the flagship Bishkek waste-to-energy plant, invested in and constructed by a Chinese enterprise, which officially went into operation late last year. The facility converts 1,000 tons of household waste into green electricity daily. Furthermore, the Luban Workshop, co-established by Chinese universities and the Kyrgyz State Technical University, has made hydraulic and hydroelectric engineering its core discipline, cultivating the next generation of local talent for the green energy sector.This green momentum is not confined to bilateral ties; it is resonating across the wider Central Asian region within the multilateral framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).This year marks the milestone 25th anniversary of the SCO. When Kyrgyzstan officially took over the rotating SCO chairmanship in Tianjin last September, President Japarov rallied the bloc under the banner of "Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity." Environmental challenges know no borders. In the face of crisis brought on by climate change, green development has become an urgent "SCO responsibility" for all member states.From a macro, multilateral perspective, Chinese technology and expertise have emerged as key engines driving Central Asia's ecological pivot. From the Zhanatas wind power plant in Kazakhstan to the pump station cluster project in Uzbekistan's Fergana and Andijan regions, cooperation between China and its Central Asian neighbors is weaving isolated green initiatives into a highly integrated regional ecological network.As our car started up again, carrying me away from Ala-Archa, the verdant pine forests and towering snow peaks gradually receded in the rearview mirror. Watching the road unfold, my mind drifted back to that first morning in Bishkek, where I watched Chinese EVs nimbly navigate the city's traffic. But this time, I saw something more than just EVs - a green transformation stretching out from the foot of the Tianshan to the broader region, having only just shifted into "drive."The author is a reporter with the Global Times. xiawenxin@globaltimes.com.cn