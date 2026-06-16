China is deeply concerned, urges relevant parties to uphold the choice of peace, FM says on Israeli attacks against Lebanon

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment on Israeli attacks against Lebanon despite a tentative peace deal was reached between the US and Iran to end the war, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that China is deeply concerned about the current situation. Lebanon's sovereignty and security must not be infringed upon."We urge all relevant parties to exercise restraint in words and deeds, uphold the choice of peace, faithfully carry out ceasefire agreements, realize a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire, and foster conditions for peace and stability across the Middle East," the spokesperson added.Global Times