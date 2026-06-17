China to deliver new batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran, Lebanon: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Taking into account the actual conditions of relevant countries, China has decided to deliver a new batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran and Lebanon in the near term to further help people of the two countries advance rehabilitation and reconstruction and improve economic well-being, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, in response to a question regarding whether China plans to continue providing assistance to Middle Eastern countries affected by the conflicts involving the US-Israel strikes on Iran.In March this year, China provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran and other countries, said Lin. As a good friend of Middle Eastern nations and a responsible major country, China will keep offering support and assistance within its capacity, and will also step up efforts to promote peace talks and play an active role in realizing peace in the Middle East at an early date, Lin added.Global Times