China views S.Korean official’s remarks on its unchanged position regarding Taiwan positively, hopes SK to abide by one-China principle: FM

Chinese FM

China views positively the remarks made by a South Korean official who reiterated, in its entirety and publicly to the press, the language on Taiwan in the China-ROK joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations, said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.Nam Jin, Director-General for Northeast Asian and Central Asian Affairs at the ROK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told local reporters on Thursday that South Korea's position regarding Taiwan as part of China has never changed.The Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations signed between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1992 stipulates that the ROK government recognizes the PRC government as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and respects the Chinese position that there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, said Nam, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Successive South Korean governments have never changed this position, Nam added, Xinhua reported,The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that on the Taiwan question, before departing for China in January, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated in an interview with Chinese media that “The fundamental positions underpinning China-ROK relations were established at the outset of diplomatic ties and are principled and foundational. It can be stated unequivocally that the ROK government has always adhered to this position and has never deviated from it.”Lee also said that “With regard to China’s most core concern, the Taiwan question, the ROK will, as always, uphold its position of respecting the one-China stance.” Later on his state visit to China, President Lee said that the ROK respects China’s core interests and major concerns, and adheres to the one-China principle.“We hope and believe that the ROK will stay true to the shared will that led to the establishment of diplomatic ties, honor the political commitments, and abide by the one-China principle to uphold the political foundation of China-ROK relations,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.Global Times