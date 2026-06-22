Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls China one of the world's great centers of technology and industry at the CISCE

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Photo: VCG





CISCE celebrates one of the most important systems in the world - the supply chain. Supply chains connect energy, factories, logistics companies, and customers. They connect the world. And every supply chain is also an information system, Huang said.





"China is one of the world's great centers of technology and industry. The engineers are excellent. Developers move fast, companies built at remarkable scale," he said, adding that "congratulations again on CISCE 2026. I wish you a very successful expo."



At this year's CISCE, Nvidia presents its "AI Five-Layer Cake" at a 275-sqm booth, featuring 39 demos across the full AI stack from chips and infrastructure to models and applications. It also brought together over 110 partners and ecosystem players to present what it described as Nvidia's largest AI ecosystem showcase in China, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times.



The Global Times noted that Huang has repeatedly praised China's AI talent. "The researchers, the AI scientists in China, they're world-class," Huang said in a previous interview in May 2025.



