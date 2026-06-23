US top foreign exhibitor rankings at CISCE once again

Visitors take photo of a robot dog at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) on June 23, 2026. Photo: VCG
A ChangAn Automobile vehicle, fitted with Intel's artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered "brain" and on display at Intel's exhibition booth at China's supply chain expo, serves as a compelling illustration of the deep integration of US companies into China's supply chain.
US companies have again topped the list of foreign exhibitors at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) for a fourth consecutive year, official statistics showed. Major US firms are not only attending in large numbers but are also showcasing close collaboration with Chinese partners across multiple high-tech sectors.
Their strong presence is sending a clear message: US businesses remain deeply rooted in China and are committed to long-term cooperation.
US company participation goes beyond mere numbers - many exhibitors have further demonstrated the depth of their innovation engagement with Chinese partners.
Qualcomm, a four-time CISCE participant, showcased an ArcFox electric vehicle at its booth, equipped with its Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, indicating how American technology is embedded in Chinese-made vehicles.
Qian Kun, a global senior vice president of Qualcomm, said that the expo is an important window to showcase industry collaboration and premium platform to exchange cutting-edge technologies, according to a corporate statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.
"Qualcomm will continue to drive innovation in personal AI terminals, physical AI applications such as smart vehicles and robotics, and 6G development, working hand-in-hand with Chinese ecosystem partners," said Qian.
This year, in the new AI zone at the CISCE, Qualcomm showcased a wide range of AI-powered terminals in partnership with Chinese brands including Honor, Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, Asus and Lenovo.
Medtronic, which has operated in China for 37 years, has built a robust local supply chain with nearly 7,000 partners. About 90 percent of locally sourced procurement is supplied to its global factories, Gu Yushao, a senior vice president and president of Medtronic Greater China, told the Global Times.
Medtronic has evolved from being an "importer of innovative technologies" to a "co-builder of local ecosystems," and the CISCE has served as a key opportunity for this shift, said Gu, adding that the company continues to strengthen its local research and development (R&D) and intelligent manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the commercialization of its innovations in China.
Honeywell brought nearly 100 Chinese supply chain partners and launched four new innovative solutions at this year's CISCE, Yu Feng, president of Honeywell China, said in a statement sent to the Global Times.
"The CISCE is not only a key platform for showcasing innovation, but also an important bridge for us to deeply integrate into China's innovation and value chains. We look forward to collaborating with local partners through this platform to further strengthen industrial and supply chain synergy," said Yu.
US agricultural giant Cargill will continue to increase its investment and innovation in China, Liu Chang, a vice president of Cargill Investments (China) Co, told the Global Times.
The company has established four major R&D centers in China to provide localized technical support and data validation for new technologies and products.
Micro, a US chip giant, is making its third appearance at the CISCE. The company reiterated its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Chinese partners in order to build an efficient, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem, according to a corporate statement.
Apart from Chinese partners, Micron has also maintained close cooperation with global companies in China, such as South Korean global manufacturer of printed circuit boards Simmtech's Xi'an branch and US tech firm Dell Technologies.
"China is one of the world's great centers of technology and industry. The engineers are excellent. Developers move fast, companies build at remarkable scale," said Nvidia
CEO Jensen Huang when delivering a video address during the opening ceremony of the CISCE on Monday.
A veteran participant in the CISCE, Nvidia
presented its "AI Five-Layer Cake" at its booth, featuring 39 demos across the full AI stack from chips and infrastructure to models and applications. It also brought together more than 110 partners and ecosystem players to present what it described as Nvidia
's largest AI ecosystem showcase in China, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times.
US semiconductor company Skyworks and electronic design automation software firm Cadence, among other international giants, made their debut at the expo this year.
Apart from companies, government departments and business associations from US states such as Florida, New Mexico, and Utah also organized delegations to the expo. Organizations such as the US Soybean Export Council are holding special promotion events, according to the expo's organizer.
The strong showing confirms that US companies are doubling down on integration with Chinese supply chains, driven by commercial logic and mutual benefit, participants stressed.
"The Chinese and US economies are integrated and interdependent. The talk of decoupling over the past decade is over," James Zimmerman, chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, told the Global Times.
"The theme of this year's CISCE is a reflection of what is needed between the US and China moving forward: openness, connectivity, and synergy," said Zimmerman.