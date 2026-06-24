Only by stopping 'Taiwan independence' can cross-Straits relations return to peaceful track, mainland spokesperson slams Lai’s call on renunciation of force

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

In response to a question regarding Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te’s claim calling on Chinese mainland to stop military buildup in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Straits, and to renounce the use of force against the Taiwan region, and its claim that Taiwan region is willing to engage in exchanges and cooperation with Chinese mainland on the principle of equality and mutual respect, so as to promote peaceful coexistence and common prosperity, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that only when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities recognize the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and put an end to their separatist acts for “Taiwan independence,” can cross-Straits consultation and dialogue be resumed, and can cross-Straits relations return to the right track of peaceful development.