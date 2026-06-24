Chinese Embassy in Thailand renews travel advisory, warning against risks in Thai-Myanmar border areas

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The Chinese Embassy in Thailand issued a consular advisory on Wednesday, urging Chinese citizens to exercise caution when traveling to areas along the Thai-Myanmar border, according to the embassy's official WeChat account.The embassy said it had recently received reports from Chinese nationals who were subjected to enhanced scrutiny by Thai immigration authorities and, in some cases, denied entry, after previously traveling to border areas such as Tak Province.Chinese citizens are advised to fully understand the associated risks and carefully consider whether travel to border areas, including Tak Province and Mae Sot.According to the advisory, Thai authorities have in recent years strengthened entry and exit management in border areas, stepping up efforts to prevent risks linked to illegal employment, telecom and online fraud, online gambling, human smuggling and trafficking, as well as other cross-border criminal activities.Foreign nationals who have previously visited relevant areas, stayed for extended periods, exhibited unusual travel patterns, or who are linked to related cases, may be subject to close scrutiny and additional checks upon entry, the embassy said.The embassy reminded Chinese citizens traveling to Thailand to plan their itineraries appropriately, avoid visiting sensitive border areas unrelated to normal tourism or business activities, and not to trust advertisements involving high-paying jobs, investment tours or gambling activities, nor to participate in any illegal activities.For those who have previously visited Thai-Myanmar border areas and plan to re-enter Thailand, the embassy advised them to consult relevant authorities in advance on applicable policies and fully assess potential entry risks to avoid disruptions to their travel plans.It is the second travel advisory issued by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand within two months.On April 24, the embassy issued a separate reminder, saying a number of Chinese citizens had recently been deceived by criminal groups under the guise of "high-paying jobs" or tourism, and were induced to travel via Thailand to border areas between Thailand and Myanmar, where they were reportedly involved in telecom and online fraud and other illegal activities.The reminder added that some individuals were subjected to forcible physical control, violence, and unlawful detention, seriously endangering their lives, safety, and lawful rights and interests. The embassy urged Chinese citizens to strengthen risk awareness, enhance personal safety precautions, stay away from illegal activities, and ensure their safety.Global Times