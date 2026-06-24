China to continue providing assistance for Middle East peace, FM stresses US commitment to ceasefire accord

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a question about how China, as Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, might leverage its influence to ensure US compliance with the ceasefire agreement and help Iran achieve peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China stands ready to continue providing assistance in its own way, guided by the four-point proposal for promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and to play a constructive role in restoring regional peace and stability at an early date.Guo said China has always maintained that regional hot-button issues and differences between parties should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, and opposes the use or threat of force.The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the US and Iran, in which they commit to respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, refraining from any further military actions, and avoiding interference in each other's internal affairs, sends a positive signal to the international community, said Guo, adding that this commitment should be jointly upheld and implemented.China has always taken an impartial stance, supporting all efforts conducive to peace, supporting Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, and supporting Iran in improving its relations with Gulf countries and other regional states, the spokesperson said.Global Times