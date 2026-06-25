China commends Honduras for rejecting Taiwan's false claims, reaffirming one-China principle as international consensus: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on recent claims by the head of Taiwan's regional foreign affairs department that the Taiwan authorities are conducting dialogues and consultations with politicians and social groups in Honduras on the so-called restoration of diplomatic ties, as well as a recent social media statement by the Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifying that Honduras has had no official dialogue or contacts with the Taiwan authorities and its foreign affairs body will implement national foreign policies in line with existing diplomatic commitments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that China has noted that the Honduran government has refuted the lies fabricated by the Taiwan authorities. This once again proves that adhering to the one-China principle represents the international consensus, shared aspiration of all peoples and an irresistible historical trend.The "Taiwan independence" forces and the DPP authorities are acting against the tide of history, will win no popular support and are doomed to failure, Guo said. Since China and Honduras established diplomatic relations, bilateral ties have grown rapidly on the basis of the one-China principle, and pragmatic cooperation across all sectors has boosted Honduras' economic and social development. "Facts fully demonstrate that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries and their peoples. China stands ready to continuously advance China-Honduras relations on the basis of the one-China principle," Guo added.Global Times