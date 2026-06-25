China stands ready to provide assistance to Venezuela as needed after two powerful earthquakes: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has taken note of reports regarding the earthquakes in Venezuela, extending sincere condolences to the Venezuelan Government and the affected people, and stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity through appropriate modalities in light of Venezuela's needs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday in response to a question on China's follow-up measures concerning the two successive powerful earthquakes measuring above magnitude 7 that struck Venezuela.Guo added that China believes that under the leadership of the Venezuelan Government, the Venezuelan people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.Global Times