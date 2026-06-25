No Chinese casualties reported in Venezuela earthquakes so far: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

No Chinese casualties have been reported in the earthquakes of Venezuela so far, and China is closely monitoring developments related to the earthquake and remains in close contact with the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday when asked whether any Chinese nationals had been affected by the disaster and what form of assistance China might provide.Guo said China stands ready to provide assistance within its capacity in accordance with Venezuela's needs in the next stage.Global Times