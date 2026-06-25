China always opposes any form of official exchanges between US, Taiwan region, FM says on claims that Chinese embassy dissuades US states, businesses from engaging with island

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a reporter's question that letters issued by US government departments to all US state governors, officials and business leaders alleges Chinese Embassy in the US has contacted local government officials and private enterprises in US to dissuade them from having exchanges with the Taiwan region and distorted US policies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that China has always firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between the US and China's Taiwan region. It is an explicit commitment the US made in the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the US that both the US federal and local governments should maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan.China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, honor President Trump's statements and commitments on Taiwan, prudently handle the Taiwan question, refrain from carrying out any official US-Taiwan exchanges under any pretext, and stop sending any wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, the spokesperson added.Global Times