Death toll of Chinese citizens in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 7; embassy urges Chinese citizens, firms to strengthen safety precautions

Rescue crews use cranes to remove collapsed building wreckage at a quake-damaged residential complex in Caracas, Venezuela on June 25, 2026 local time. Photo: IC

Seven Chinese citizens have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, according to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela as of 5 pm local time on June 26, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.In a notice on its official WeChat account on Saturday, the embassy also urged Chinese citizens and enterprises in Venezuela to strengthen safety precautions, closely monitor updates from local authorities, and take necessary protective measures.Chinese nationals and enterprises in the country are advised to closely monitor local earthquake and disaster warnings and follow the associated guidelines. They should remain calm, prepare a portable emergency kit, take appropriate safety precautions, and ensure that communication channels remain open, the embassy said.The total death toll from the strong quakes has climbed to 920, Jorge Rodriguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, said on Friday local time, according to a separate Xinhua report.Another 172 people remained trapped under debris and 3,007 had been displaced by the disaster, Rodriguez added. The earthquakes damaged 383 buildings, including 13 hospitals and 25 commercial centers, he said. Another 1,002 facilities sustained varying degrees of damage.As of Friday afternoon, 871 international rescue workers were assisting relief operations in the country, Rodriguez said, per Xinhua.Meanwhile, as of midday Friday, over 50,000 people remain missing, according to a website established to receive reports of people still unaccounted for, according to the Xinhua report.The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China will each provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Venezuela. China stands ready to offer further support based on the evolution of the disaster situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.The Chinese government has extended its condolences to the Venezuelan government and people, which the Venezuelan side has acknowledged with gratitude, said Guo.Global Times