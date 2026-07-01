'Taiwan independence' agenda doomed to failure: Chinese FM comments on Taiwan' claim of remaining open to 'resumption of ties' with Honduras

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

"We have noted the Honduran government's previous clarifications on relevant issues, which have fully laid bare the Lai Ching-te authorities' 'diplomacy of lies,'" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday, when asked to comment on that regarding the recent statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Honduras that it had not held talks with Taiwan region on "resumption of ties", and regarding China's response, Taiwan island's "foreign affairs" department claimed that Taiwan remains open to the resumption of ties with Honduras without preconditions."I want to stress that the separatist 'Taiwan independence' agenda runs counter to the tide of history, has no support, and is doomed to failure. On the basis of the one-China principle, China stands ready to continuously advance China-Honduras relations to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both countries," Guo told the regular press conference.Global Times