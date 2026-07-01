'Justice Trial' special exhibition opens in Harbin, showcases history of 1956 trials of Japanese war criminals

A special exhibition titled “Justice Trial” opened on Wednesday at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, capital of Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Courtesy of the exhibition hall

A special exhibition titled “Justice Trial” opened on Wednesday at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, capital of Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, to showcase historical facts related to trials of Japanese war criminals in China, the Global Times learned from the exhibition on Wednesday.The exhibition, jointly hosted by the exhibition hall and the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, features photographs, items, as well as other archival materials. It documents the public trials and verdicts of 45 Japanese war criminals conducted by a special military tribunal of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China.In 1956, a special military tribunal of the Supreme People’s Court held public trials of 45 Japanese war criminals in Shenyang and Taiyuan in North China’s Shanxi Province. All the defendants pleaded guilty in court.At the exhibition site, legal documents and historical archives, including indictments, verdicts, witness testimonies, and court trial records, are on display, systematically documenting the entire process from evidence investigation and courtroom trials to the reeducation of war criminals, China Central Televisin (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.The exhibition constructs a comprehensive narrative system that spans the entire chain of crime evidence, rehabilitation, trials, and lasting peace. It presents the factual foundation of justice through extensive primary archives and witness testimonies.A local resident in Harbin named Tian Shaodong said that through historical photographs, the exhibition truthfully showcases the heinous crimes committed by Japanese war criminals in China. “The visit allows each viewer to feel that the Chinese nation must become strong and continue to develop, and that history must be firmly remembered,” Tian told chinanews.com.cn.