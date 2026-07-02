China ready to work with the US on agricultural trade: MOFCOM on tariff issue

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

Agricultural trade is an important component of China-US economic and trade cooperation. China is willing to work with the US to create favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural trade, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday.He made the remarks when responding to questions regarding the reduction or elimination of tariffs on US agricultural products.Following recent economic and trade consultations, both sides have set guiding targets for expanding two-way agricultural trade and have agreed in principle to include relevant agricultural products under the reciprocal tariff reduction framework. Enterprises will follow market-oriented principles and independently conduct trade based on actual demand and market conditions, the spokesperson noted.Global Times