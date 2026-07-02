‘A strong motherland is our strongest backing,’: PLA Navy warships given rousing welcome in Hong Kong as locals acclaims national strength

Tourists take photos as the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails across Victoria Harbour, arriving in Hong Kong for a five-day visit on July 2, 2026. Photo: VCG

"Standing on the deck of the warship, I truly felt the weight of the phrase, 'A strong motherland is our strongest backing.' As the country's military strength continues to grow, Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability are supported by the strongest possible guarantee," a local resident of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) told the Global Times on Thursday, voicing welcome to the two Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels that arrived in the city.Nanning and Hengyang entered the waters of the HKSAR on Thursday morning and will be open for public visits at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that the PLA Navy task group comprising the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and the guided-missile frigate Hengyang will visit the HKSAR from July 2 to 6 to host a series of open-ship tours and cultural exchange activities, enabling Hong Kong and Macao compatriots to gain a more direct and in-depth understanding of the development and achievements of China's national defense and armed forces in the new era."Filled with great excitement, I joined more than a dozen district councilors from Kwun Tong in attending the welcome ceremony for the two vessels. It was a great honor to board the ships and experience firsthand the strength of our motherland's navy," Tsang Wing-fai, the local resident, wrote on social media on Thursday.Tsang told the Global Times that what impressed him most was that both vessels had participated in escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, helping safeguard vital international shipping lanes. "Their missions fully demonstrated the PLA Navy's sense of international responsibility and commitment to maintaining maritime security," he said.Such great excitement has also been palpable among other local residents.Another local student who took part in the welcoming ceremony was quoted as saying a report by local media RTHK that the warships were "magnificent." He remarked that "although steel is cold, when the warship approached, it warmed my heart."He added that the nation's strong military capabilities allow young people in Hong Kong "to grow up in peace and security," according to the media report.A student, who serves on his school's flag-raising team, said he was eager to learn more about the country's national defense and military strength. During the visit, he paid particular attention to the ships' weapon systems, hoping to better understand the range and capabilities of their naval guns and missiles, the RTHK reported.According to Hong Kong media, 14,000 free tickets for the public tours of the PLA Navy vessels were made available to Hong Kong residents through the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's official WeChat account. The tickets were distributed free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, reflecting strong public interest in the naval visit.The tickets were snapped up quickly, with demand far exceeding supply. Several Hong Kong residents told the Global Times on Thursday that they had been unable to secure tickets, describing the event as "extremely popular" and saying they hoped there would be more opportunities to visit PLA Navy vessels in the future.Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the central government has arranged for PLA Navy warships to visit the city on numerous occasions, including China's first aircraft carrier the Liaoning, and the first domestic carrier the Shandong.Each visit by PLA Navy warships to Hong Kong has consistently sparked citywide enthusiasm, with public tour tickets quickly becoming highly sought after and attracting overwhelming interest from local residents, the Global Times learned.Lam Wai-man, a local resident who previously toured the Yinchuan in 2017 and visited the country's first domestically built aircraft carrier the Shandong last year, told the Global Times on Thursday that the most memorable part of the visit this time was seeing the PLA Navy's advanced weaponry and modern warships up close, particularly the advanced vertical launch missile system.In addition to touring the deck on Thursday, he was allowed to visit the ships' hangars and view facilities such as firefighting equipment and torpedo launch systems, gaining a firsthand understanding of the vessels' internal layout and combat capabilities."The atmosphere at the welcome ceremony was highly enthusiastic. The event drew large numbers of secondary school students, community representatives, and people from various sectors of society," Lam said, noting that many residents waved Chinese national flags as the naval task group entered the harbor to express their welcome.The visit of the PLA Navy task group, consisting of Nanning and Hengyang, marks the third naval visit to Hong Kong within a year, following the visits of two PLA Navy flotillas in July and October last year. It fully demonstrates the central government's high regard, care and support for Hong Kong, the HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said on Thursday during the welcome ceremony."Like many Hong Kong residents, I feel deeply encouraged and excited by the arrival of the task group," Lee said.This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, making the visit especially meaningful, he continued.The deployment carries three important messages: It showcases China's advances in national defense technology and strengthens confidence in the nation's capabilities; it highlights the PLA Navy's commitment to safeguarding maritime security and fulfilling international responsibilities, fostering a stronger sense of national pride; and it allows Hong Kong residents to experience the country's growing defense strength firsthand, further deepening their patriotic sentiment, Lee said.