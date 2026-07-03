China commends Honduran FM’s remarks on one-China principle: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China commends Honduran Foreign Minister Mireya Agüero's positive remarks regarding China, and the one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations.Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson, made the remarks at a press briefing, when asked to comment on reports that Agüero said Honduras had already refuted rumors about so-called engagement with Taiwan region, reiterating that there had been no contact between the two sides, rejecting some Taiwan regional authorities' recent claim that Taiwan island was in contact with Honduras to promote the "restoration" of ties.Agüero reportedly said that in terms of international political influence, Taiwan island cannot compare with the Chinese. Based on the principle of national policy consistency, Honduras must respect the shift in diplomatic relations made in 2023, the Honduran Foreign Minister said, adding that for China, the one-China principle is non-negotiable.Guo further stated that the one-China principle represents international justice, reflects the will of the people, and follows the trend of the times. "Taiwan authorities are going against the tide, and all their 'Taiwan independence' separatist words and deeds are doomed to failure and will only bring shame upon themselves," Guo said.Since China and Honduras established diplomatic ties in 2023, bilateral relations have developed rapidly on the basis of the one-China principle, and practical cooperation has delivered fruitful results, the spokesperson noted.Facts have fully proven that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Honduras serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries and their peoples. China stands ready to work with Honduras to advance bilateral relations on the basis of the one-China principle and bring greater benefits to the two peoples, Guo said.Global Times