Chinese FM rejects US’ claim of 'illegal fishing', slams US’ deplorable record

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China deplores and firmly opposes the so-called "determinations" made by the US based on its domestic law, which are neither consistent with objective facts nor grounded in international law, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, while slamming the US' deplorable record in illegal fishing.Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson, made the remark when commenting on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s 2026 report on improving international fisheries management, in which it made determinations against China including "illegal fishing.""Their purpose is to maliciously suppress the development of China's distant-water fisheries, which constitutes naked political manipulation," Guo said, adding that China is a responsible fishing nation that shows no leniency and zero tolerance toward illegal fishing.China has complete legislation and strict law enforcement and judicial practices in this regard, and ranks among the top in compliance performance in regional fisheries management organizations. In April 2025, China formally acceded to the Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing, actively participating in global marine fisheries governance and protecting marine fishery resources, according to Guo.Guo further noted that by contrast, the US has a deplorable record in illegal fishing, damaging marine resources and polluting the marine environment. The US has long engaged in over-quota tuna fishing in the Western and Central Pacific, with multiple violations identified by the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission."What the US should do most is reflect on itself, rather than smear others," Guo said, adding that China stands ready to work with all parties to advance global fisheries governance and safeguard the international maritime order with concrete actions, and make positive contributions to the protection and sustainable use of the ocean.Global Times