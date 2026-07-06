Chinese FM dismisses reports on alleged Russian troop training in China, says claims groundless, fabricated to smear China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China on Monday denied reports which alleged that the Chinese army had trained Russian soldiers on its territory, saying that related reports are groundless and purely fabricated to smear China.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference on Monday in response to a question about a meeting between China's ambassador to Germany and German Foreign Ministry officials as well as the theme of the meeting.Mao said that China's ambassador to Germany had recently met with German Foreign Ministry officials at their request, during which the two sides exchanged views on China-Germany relations and issues of mutual concern.On the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial position, remained committed to promoting a political settlement of the crisis, and continued to encourage peace talks in its own way. Germany should view China's position in an objective and rational manner, the spokesperson said.