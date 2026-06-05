CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Any activity China carries out on and around Huangyan Dao legitimate rights of sovereign state: FM
By Global Times Published: Jun 05, 2026 03:56 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters. Any activity China carries out on and around Huangyan Dao, including scientific research, falls within the legitimate rights of a sovereign state, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Friday, when asked if China could provide more information on reports claiming satellite images showed the presence of a structure on Huangyan Dao, though later imagery suggests it is no longer there.

Global Times 


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