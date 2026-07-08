China calls on US, Iran to implement MoU, avoid resorting to force: FM on renewed fighting between Washington and Teheran

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China is closely following the latest development in the situation in the Middle East. A renewed outbreak of hostilities serves the interests of no party, and military means cannot resolve fundamental differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in response to a question about China's comments on the renewed fighting between the US and Iran.China calls on both the US and Iran to implement the MoU they have already signed, resolve problems through dialogue and negotiations, and avoid resorting to force, Mao said.Global Times