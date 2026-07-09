US urged to stop meddling in China's internal affairs by exploiting Xizang-related issues: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked for comments on a statement by the US Department of State calling on China to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that Xizang affairs are China's internal affairs which brook no interference by any external forces."We urge the US side to abide by its commitment to recognizing Xizang as part of China and opposing 'Xizang independence,' and to stop meddling in China's internal affairs by exploiting Xizang-related issues," Mao said.Global Times