Zhejiang University emblem resembles Armani logo? Top under discussion amid LV trademark disputes

Photo: Screenshot from media reports

Following heated online debate over Louis Vuitton's controversial trademark infringement lawsuit against Chinese tea chain Molly Tea, another fashion brand Armani came to the spotlight as its eagle-shaped logo was found to be similar to Zhejiang University's school emblem.Netizens flagged that the eagle-shaped pattern on Zhejiang University's school emblem bears visual resemblance to Armani's trademark logo. The relevant topic climbed the hot search rankings on China's social media platform Sina Weibo and triggered online discussions.Some users raised questions, wondering whether Armani might sue Zhejiang University, given that a court had recently ruled that the Molly Tea had infringed seven of LV's registered four-petal flower trademarks and ordered it to pay 10.3 million yuan ($1.52 million) to the French luxury house.

Photo: Screenshot from media reports

Yet according to information posted on Zhejiang University's official website, the university's current official emblem originated from a design blueprint released in 1990, which preserved the eagle pattern used in emblem from the 1930s and 30s. Public information meanwhile shows the Armani brand was founded in 1975.As for speculation over a possible lawsuit, some netizens said there is no need to worry, pointing out that given the timeline of the logo's creation, "if anyone is to be sued, it would be Armani."Citing data from Chinese business information platform Tianyancha, domestic media outlet chinanews.com reported that Zhejiang University has recently obtained registration for multiple trademarks featuring its emblem's eagle graphic.The registered trademarks cover multiple categories including daily chemical products, stationery, food, catering and accommodation, education, and entertainment, per chinanews.com.Amid heightened public concern over trademark infringement in recent days surrounding luxury brand LV, some netizens in the relevant Weibo threads have opined that Zhejiang University's move to register the eagle emblem graphic was aimed at fending off Armani.Yet media reported that the trademarks Zhejiang University recently obtained are part of dozens of eagle graphic applications the university filed in December 2025.Zhang Yifeng, a consultant who handles Zhejiang University's trademark registration affairs, was quoted by Chinese media outlet Yicai as saying that the university submitted trademark applications for the eagle graphic late last year mainly because many small enterprises had been using the pattern without permission, clarifying that the registration had nothing to do with Armani."We have found cultural tourism merchandise and fast-moving consumer goods like caps printed with patterns mimicking the school's eagle. These products make consumers associate them with Zhejiang University, even though they have no official connection to the university," Zhang explained.In response to netizens' discussions that the timing of the successful trademark registration happened to coincide with the recent trademark infringement cases, with some even joking that Zhejiang University "rushed to register the trademark overnight", Zhang explained that it normally takes about 10 to 11 months from the filing of an application to the official issuance of the registration certificate.The trademark applications were submitted on December 23, 2025, with official registration announcements were issued on July 6, 2026, said Zhang, adding that "Claims that we rushed to submit applications overnight are misleading."Liu Wei, tenured professor at the Shanghai International College of Intellectual Property, Tongji University, said that universities registering trademarks across all product categories is a defensive brand strategy, which builds a protective barrier around the university's name and brand identity.Global Times