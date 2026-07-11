IAEA review team recognizes comprehensive improvements in China's nuclear security regime, hails good practices for global promotion

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After the completion of the 12-day follow-up physical protection advisory mission to China conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the review team unanimously concluded that China's national nuclear security regime has achieved comprehensive and systematic improvements, while identifying a number of good practices that could be promoted internationally, according to a release sent by China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) to the Global Times on Saturday.The closing meeting of the International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) follow-up mission was held in Beijing on Friday. Karine Herviou, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, said that China has continued to strengthen its nuclear security capability and enhance its physical protection system in recent years.She noted that the mission marked the first time a small modular reactor (SMR) physical protection system had been included within the scope of an IPPAS review, describing it as a milestone that provides replicable and scalable good practices for the future deployment of similar facilities and offers valuable reference for strengthening nuclear security regimes in other countries.IPPAS is the IAEA's flagship peer review service in the field of nuclear security. It is designed to assess member states' nuclear security regimes and evaluate the physical protection arrangements at nuclear facilities, with the aim of identifying and sharing good practices while providing recommendations to further strengthen national nuclear security, Li Ziping, director-general of the Department of System Engineering of the CAEA, told media.Li said that during the first IPPAS mission to China in 2017, the review team recommended that China accelerate legislation in the field of nuclear security, further improve its nuclear security regulatory framework, and strengthen investment in nuclear security personnel.Since then, the CAEA has systematically enhanced the country's national nuclear security regime in four key areas—legislative and regulatory frameworks, regulatory capabilities, technological research and development, and international cooperation—making substantial progress.Li said China has continued to strengthen its nuclear security regulatory regime by establishing a three-tier regulatory mechanism at the national, industry and enterprise levels, consolidating the regulatory foundation, improving regulatory approaches, and enhancing the professional capabilities of regulatory personnel.Newly built third-generation nuclear power units including Hualong One and Guohe One adopt the world's most advanced physical protection technologies, Li said. China has also institutionalized regular nuclear security exercises, effectively enhancing its capability to respond rapidly to nuclear security incidents.China has also supported the IAEA in playing its central role and provided technical assistance to member states in need, Li said, adding that the country has actively shared its experience by delivering nuclear security training to nearly 4,000 professionals from 72 countries.China has established bilateral nuclear security cooperation mechanisms with countries including the US, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Hungary and Saudi Arabia, carrying out policy exchanges, sharing technical expertise, and continuously expanding its international network of nuclear security cooperation, Li continued.