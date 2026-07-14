FM spokesperson calls for restoration of normal and safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz amid US order to reinstate naval blockade

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

"Restoring normal and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz at an early date is the shared aspiration of the international community. All relevant parties should meet each other halfway and resolve the issues properly," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, while responding to media queries regarding the US order to reinstate a naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.On Tuesday local time, the US Central Command said that the US has completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 pm ET on July 13. The latest US military actions came hours after US President Donald Trump ordered to resume a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz Tuesday at 4 pm ET, and floated a 20 percent toll charge for ships going through the world critical energy waterway, according to the CNBC.Lin stated that China expresses deep concern over the resurgence of military conflict in the Gulf region. He called on all relevant parties to heed the strong international and regional aspirations for peace and stability, exercise rationality and restraint, uphold the hard-won ceasefire, and avert the reignition of hostilities.Parties must not allow the conflict to escalate and harm innocent civilians, and they should respect the legitimate rights and interests of the littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz, Lin said.China stands ready to continue making unremitting efforts to de-escalate and stabilize the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, the spokesperson said.Global Times