Heavy downpours from Typhoon Bavi continue in Northeast China, triggering rivers with warning water levels, road waterlogging, suspensions of trains and schools

Citizens walk amid rain in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 13, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Heavy rainstorms brought by Typhoon Bavi swept across parts of Northeast China, forcing the temporary suspension of railway services, class cancellations at schools and kindergartens, and closures of scenic spots.As of 1 pm on Tuesday, Typhoon Bavi is located approximately 335 kilometers southwest of Dandong in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, with maximum winds of Force 8, according to an update of China's National Meteorological Center (NMC).An orange rainstorm alert issued by the NMC at 10 am on Tuesday warned that moderate to heavy rainstorms would sweep parts of Northeast China's Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning provinces from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, with torrential rain forecast in parts of eastern Jilin.Affected by heavy rainfall, nine rivers in Liaoning registered sharp water level rises and exceeded warning levels, with one river even surpassing its safety guarantee level, while 43 reservoirs across the province are running above their flood limit water levels, according to CCTV News on Tuesday.More than 360,000 people have been evacuated for safety across Liaoning Province, and 40 toll stations within the province have been temporarily closed, per the media report.Shenyang, severely hit by heavy rain since Sunday, maintained a Level I flood control emergency response on Tuesday, under which primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and off-campus training institutions suspended classes. Some enterprises and public institutions adopted work-from-home arrangements, scenic spots shut down, and passenger transport services halted.A Shenyang resident who works in a local hospital told the Global Times on Tuesday that he had to wade through flooded roads to get to work Monday morning, and rain-induced traffic paralysis kept him from going home, forcing him to rest at the hospital overnight. He added that downpours persist on Tuesday, leaving him unsure if he can head home on Tuesday.To safeguard railway operations and passenger safety, China Railway Shenyang Group has activated its typhoon and flood emergency response. Railway station staff in Shenyang have launched full-scale ticket refund services, while releasing real-time updates on service cancellations and delays via electronic display screens, public announcements and the official Weibo account, CCTV News reported.Additional anti-slip facilities have been installed along all access routes, with stepped-up maintenance of air conditioning, drinking water and other on-site amenities.CCTV News reported that more than 600 flood rescue teams consisting of over 22,000 rescuers have been dispatched across Shenyang.On Tuesday, the Liaoning provincial natural resources authorities and the meteorological bureau jointly released a geological hazard meteorological risk warning, urging the public to take proactive precautions against potential geological disasters induced by adverse weather.In neighboring Jilin Province, also in the northeast, multiple cities suspended classes and transport services from Monday morning after heavy rain hit central and eastern areas. Transport restrictions have been widely implemented in the province, per Xinhua.Chinese authorities on Monday allocated more than 2,600 items of central government flood control and emergency relief supplies, including laminated woven fabric to Liaoning Province, and dispatched more than 4,300 items, including sandbags, laminated woven fabric, filament geotextile, gabion mesh, and lighting equipment, to Jilin, according to CCTV News.