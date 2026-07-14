Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh warns against cross-border marriage scams

Photo: A screenshot from the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh's WeChat account

Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh on Tuesday warned Chinese nationals against cross-border marriage scams, urging them to exercise caution when traveling to Bangladesh for marriage and not to trust online matchmaking promotions or the notion of "buying a marriage."According to a statement released by the embassy on its official WeChat account, the embassy said it had recently observed multiple incidents in which Chinese nationals became involved in cross-border marriage scams.The embassy warned Chinese nationals against believing in illegal intermediaries who claim they can "arrange clearance" for a fee, and advised anyone disputing immigration enforcement actions to seek administrative review through official channels.Bangladeshi immigration authorities are strictly enforcing rules against human trafficking and child marriage, and have intensified exit checks for women of marriageable age. Cases that may trigger scrutiny include situations where a foreign man enters on a visa-on-arrival or short-term visa and marries a Bangladeshi woman without the knowledge of her family or local community leaders, where the woman has multiple previous marriages, cannot clearly explain her reason for leaving the country, or where neither party can provide evidence supporting how they met or lived together. If the review cannot be passed, the woman may be temporarily restricted from leaving Bangladesh pending investigation, the embassy said.The embassy cautioned Chinese nationals to report any demands for bribes or implied solicitation by immigration officials, as well as any "clearance brokers" offering such services. It asked nationals to record details such as time, location, individuals involved and flight information, and to report the matter to Bangladesh's immigration authorities while also informing the embassy.Besides, the embassy also cautioned against using illegal marriage brokers to alter visa stickers in order to conceal travel information, saying that tampering with visa labels can damage passport security features and may result in detention, denied boarding, or refused entry.People who travel to Bangladesh through illegal matchmaking to marry may be arrested on suspicion of human trafficking. The embassy reminded Chinese nationals not trust the cross-border matchmaking and marriage advertisements promoted by various platforms.Cross-border marriages should be based on mutual consent and genuine feelings. "Buying marriage" can easily lead to trafficking, extortion, threats, legal trouble, and personal and financial losses, the embassy said. It also urged anyone who encounters marriage fraud to contact the police immediately.Global Times