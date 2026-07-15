Chinese public health experts head to Uganda to aid Ebola response at invitation of Africa CDC and WHO

Chinese public health experts depart from Beijing for Uganda on July 15, 2026, to join the Joint Continental Incident Management Support Team. Photo: CCTV

Two experts selected by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA) have joined a mission to Uganda to support the Joint Continental Incident Management Support Team (IMST) in responding to the Ebola outbreak, the Global Times learned from the administration on Wednesday.The team departed from Beijing early Wednesday morning, according to CCTV News. Both experts have extensive hands-on experience in responding to major infectious diseases as well as in international public health cooperation, per the report.The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 17 determined that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constituted a "public health emergency of international concern."IMST was jointly established by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the WHO. The two organizations have invited international partners to send personnel to Uganda to join the IMST, where they will work with existing members as a team to advance response efforts across key areas, the NDCPA said.The IMST will set up 14 working groups covering areas such as coordination and governance, risk communication, surveillance and cross-border preparedness, and laboratory testing to support the response, according to the administration.Upon arrival, Chinese experts will join the IMST working group and work alongside experts from other countries in assessing the Ebola outbreak, developing prevention and control measures, and coordinating on-site emergency response efforts, per CCTV News.Since the outbreak began in DR Congo, China has sent two batches of China Medical Expert Teams to support the Central African country's response to the Ebola outbreak.The dispatch of experts this time represents another concrete step by China in supporting Africa's response to the outbreak. The Chinese experts will actively contribute their technical expertise, strengthen cooperation with international counterparts, and help African countries bring the outbreak under control as early as possible, the NDCPA said.