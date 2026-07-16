CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China highly commends Papua New Guinea govt's decision to close 'Taipei Economic Office': FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jul 16, 2026 04:10 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The Chinese side highly commends the decision of the Papua New Guinea government to close the "Taipei Economic Office in Papua New Guinea." This once again proves that adherence to the one-China principle reflects the prevailing trend and receives broad support from the international community, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Thursday. 

The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on that the government of Papua New Guinea on July 15 had reportedly decided to close the "Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Papua New Guinea."

China stands ready to continue firmly supporting Papua New Guinea on questions concerning each other's core interests, and to work together to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Lin said. 

Global Times 


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