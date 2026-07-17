CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China urges US to immediately withdraw discriminatory policies targeting Chinese journalists, reserves right to take reciprocal countermeasures
By Global Times Published: Jul 17, 2026 04:27 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian




China firmly opposes discriminatory measures taken by the US against specific countries regarding visa regulations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, noting that the US' restrictions on people-to-people exchanges serve no one's interests.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to the US administration's reported plan to shorten the stay period for journalist visas, which could include Chinese journalists. 

The spokesperson also urged the US to immediately withdraw its discriminatory policies targeting Chinese journalists and effectively protect their legitimate rights and interests in the US. China reserves the right to take reciprocal countermeasures, he added.  

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