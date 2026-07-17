China urges US to immediately withdraw discriminatory policies targeting Chinese journalists, reserves right to take reciprocal countermeasures

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China firmly opposes discriminatory measures taken by the US against specific countries regarding visa regulations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, noting that the US' restrictions on people-to-people exchanges serve no one's interests.Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to the US administration's reported plan to shorten the stay period for journalist visas, which could include Chinese journalists.The spokesperson also urged the US to immediately withdraw its discriminatory policies targeting Chinese journalists and effectively protect their legitimate rights and interests in the US. China reserves the right to take reciprocal countermeasures, he added.