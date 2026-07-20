Chinese FM to attend SCO meeting in Kyrgyzstan, hold talks with Kyrgyz leaders: spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, from July 23 to 24. During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will exchange views with his counterparts from member states on the current international and regional situation, the SCO's future development, and cooperation across various fields. The meeting will also make comprehensive preparations for this year's SCO Summit in Bishkek, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.Lin said that over the past 25 years, SCO member states have consistently upheld the Shanghai Spirit as the fundamental guiding principle, practiced true multilateralism, and advanced cooperation in political, security, economic and people-to-people fields.The organization has set an example for a new type of international relations and played an important exemplary role in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.Lin noted that in September 2025, leaders attending the SCO Tianjin Summit reached important consensus on deepening cooperation across various fields, improving the organization's operational mechanisms, and building a more just and equitable global governance system. The summit ushered the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development marked by greater unity, closer coordination, stronger vitality and greater effectiveness.China stands ready to work with all parties to continue carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit, effectively implement the outcomes of the Tianjin Summit, further deepen solidarity and mutual trust, expand cooperation in various fields, and enable the SCO to make new contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Lin said.Speaking of Wang's upcoming visit to Kyrgyzstan, Lin said Kyrgyzstan is China's friendly neighbor and important partner in Belt and Road cooperation, Chinese-Kyrgyz relations have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, with fruitful outcomes in mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields and steadily advancing efforts to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.Wang will visit Kyrgyzstan in conjunction with attending the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. During the visit, Wang will meet with Kyrgyzstan's state leaders and hold talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Lin said.The visit will help both sides further implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and inject more positive energy into safeguarding regional peace and stability and promoting common development, the spokesperson said.Global Times