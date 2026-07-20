CPC’s vision of ‘common good for the world’ fosters solidarity, collective action

Young Party members live-stream to help farmers sell pears in a pear orchard in Zhouduo Village, Hai'an City, East China's Jiangsu Province, on July 1, 2026. Photo: VCG

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the past century and more, the CPC has carried forward its revolutionary traditions while forging new achievements in response to the demands of each era. Anchored in its enduring mission to serve the people, the CPC has demonstrated a remarkable capacity for self-reform, an indomitable fighting spirit and an open, adaptive mindset that enables it to navigate changes and steer the nation forward.On this significant occasion, the Global Times () presents this special series of interviews with international scholars. Through their diverse lenses, global observers have contemplated the journey of this century-old party - its enduring historical legacy, its governance logic and its dynamically evolving role in an ever-changing world.In the fourth installment of the series, GT reporter Wang Wenwen interviewed Sugath Senarath (), editor of the Sinhala edition of Volume I of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, and senior lecturer at the Department of Mass Media, Sri Palee Campus of the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, about the CPC's pursuit of the common good for the world.Senarath: China's development path is crystal clear, and it is a win-win model rather than a Western-based "winner takes all" model. China's visionary leadership could bring China to the world stage as a leading example of sustainable development. The CPC's commitment to seeking the common good for the world can be evidenced by building a community with a shared future for humanity. China's development is not limited to China but also benefits the rest of the world. However, some countries, including Western countries, even though they believe this truth, hesitate to accept this openly and make conspiracy theories against China's development efforts.Senarath: This open-mindedness and global vision are most tangibly reflected in several key policy domains. In economic governance, China's proactive engagement in regional trade agreements and its commitment to keeping global supply chains stable demonstrate a practical embrace of interdependence. In climate governance, China's active participation in international environmental frameworks and its substantial investments in renewable energy showcase a willingness to shoulder shared responsibilities. In development cooperation, initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative provide concrete platforms for mutual benefit beyond China's borders.The CPC's leadership has been instrumental in this process, not by imposing a fixed model, but by providing strategic direction, maintaining policy continuity and fostering a domestic consensus that China's future is inseparable from the world's. It is this combination of long-term vision and pragmatic adaptability that enables China to engage globally while staying rooted in its own developmental realities.Senarath: During the revolutionary period, the CPC primarily focused on liberation, social transformation and the establishment of a new political order. After the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the CPC's role changed. It evolved from a revolutionary movement into a governing party where the nation embarked on poverty reduction, improving people's living standards, economic development and reducing unemployment. This is also marked by China's engagement with the international community through trade, cooperation and diplomacy. Under the CPC's leadership, China has now entered the ranks of the more developed world. Although some critics question the extent to which globalization has been realized and argue that its benefits and impacts are unevenly distributed, it is evident that we are living in an interconnected and increasingly globalized world.All in all, the positive transformation of the CPC shows a shift from domestic revolution to national development and after that toward a broader vision of contributing to global development and facing the shared challenges.Senarath: The pursuit of the "common good of humanity" aims to strengthen international confidence by encouraging countries to recognize their shared interests and responsibilities. It provides a framework for addressing global challenges through constructive dialogue, cooperation and the pursuit of shared benefits. By fostering solidarity and collective action, this approach promotes consensus-building and contributes to a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable international order.Promoting shared interests, such as addressing climate change, pandemics, poverty, food security and economic instability, requires collective action rather than unilateral responses. The pursuit of the common good of humanity contributes to strengthening multilateralism by encouraging countries to engage with international institutions and mechanisms. It should enhance South-South cooperation by enabling developing countries to share knowledge, technology and development experiences while strengthening their voices in global governance.Senarath: From the perspective of the Global South and Sri Lanka in particular, China's pursuit of the "common good of humanity" can be perceived as a positive effort to promote inclusive development, a more multipolar international order.Development partnerships are very important to Sri Lanka. China's investments in infrastructure, trade and development assistance, particularly through the BRI, contribute to economic growth and improved connectivity. China always respects the sovereignty of other countries, which puts other countries at ease, including Sri Lanka. China's emphasis on non-interference in the internal affairs of other states has been welcomed by many developing countries.China's 21st-century concept "a community with a shared future for humanity" is a common approach to the development of all countries. This concept is often interpreted as promoting cooperation, mutual benefit and collective responses to global challenges such as climate change, poverty and public health.Sri Lanka and China have had ancient links through maritime trade, and Chinese scholar monks and travelers have visited Sri Lanka and been involved in intellectual exchanges. These links need to be rekindled to develop a new, closer relationship in the 21st century.