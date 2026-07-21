Japan’s ‘concerns’ over Chinese vessels’ shooting drills in its so-called EEZ are groundless, and China firmly rejects them: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China has firmly rejected Japan's "concerns" over Chinese naval vessels' shooting drills in Japan's so-called exclusive economic zone (EEZ), with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian telling reporters on Tuesday that Japan's objections are baseless. Lin added that China's competent authorities have already made clear China's stance regarding the China-Russia joint military exercises and maritime patrols.Lin said that it must be stressed that under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Okinotori is a rock, not an island, and is not entitled to an EEZ or continental shelf. Japan's claim to an EEZ based on the Okinotori rock runs counter to international law. China's activities on the relevant high seas are consistent with international law and customary international practice, Lin added.Japan smears and hypes up other countries' legitimate and lawful actions, stokes fears of external threats, and fabricates pretexts to advance its remilitarization at an accelerated pace and challenge the post-war international order, said Lin, adding that the international community must stay highly vigilant and jointly resist such dangerous trends.Global Times