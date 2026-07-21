China has lodged stern representations regarding violent interference, malicious assaults on CCG law-enforcement officers by Philippine side near Ren'ai Jiao: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked to comment and provide further information on the incident that violent clashes broke out between Chinese and Philippine personnel near Ren'ai Jiao on July 20, and the Philippine military released a statement claiming that one Filipino sailor was injured in the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) has issued a statement laying out the full facts regarding the violent interference in CCG normal law-enforcement operations and malicious assaults on CCG law-enforcement officers by personnel aboard the illegally-grounded Philippine military vessel.On July 20, as the CCG was conducting legitimate rights protection and law enforcement operations in waters near Ren'ai Jiao, the Philippine side deliberately dispatched two small boats from its illegally-grounded military vessel. The boats dangerously closed in on and rammed the Chinese vessel, and their personnel violently attacked Chinese law-enforcement officers, forcing the Chinese side to respond firmly in accordance with the law, Lin said.However, after the incident, the Philippine side shifted blame to China, distorted the facts and hyped up the incident widely. The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to such acts by the Philippine side. Earlier this morning, the Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the Philippine Ambassador to China, the spokesperson added.Lin emphasized that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao and Chinese territory. As is widely known, on May 9, 1999, a Philippine military vessel illegally grounded itself at Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao under the pretext of running aground. China has repeatedly demanded that the Philippines tow the vessel away, and the Philippines has also made repeated commitments to do so. Yet 27 years on, the Philippines has failed to honor its pledges. China's resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests is unwavering."We urge the Philippines to earnestly fulfill its commitments, immediately stop provocative acts at sea and disinformation campaigns, and effectively rein in its frontline personnel. Otherwise, the Philippines shall bear all consequences arising therefrom," Lin continued.Global Times