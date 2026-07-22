Position paper marks another major principle put forward by China on global cyberspace governance: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

As the latest effort to implement the Global Governance Initiative and advance the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, China recently submitted position paper to the UN Global Mechanism on ICTs, outlining China's latest positions and proposals on global cyberspace governance in the era of digital intelligence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday while introducing the details of the position paper.Lin noted that the document advocates respecting all countries' digital sovereignty and jointly promoting inclusive development. It emphasizes that all countries have the right to independently choose their own pathways for developing digital and intelligent technologies, including artificial intelligence, based on their national circumstances, and have the right to independently choose AI technologies, products and services without being coerced into taking sides.It also stresses that all countries should uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in cyberspace and work together to maintain peace and stability in cyberspace, and calls for upholding multilateralism, effectively addressing the disruptive impacts of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, and developing new international rules for cyberspace in line with changing times, Lin said.Lin noted China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with all parties to promote the development of the international order in cyberspace toward a more just, equitable and effective direction, and jointly build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.Global Times