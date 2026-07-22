CHINA / SOCIETY
Chinese mathematician becomes youngest IMU vice president in two decades, 2nd time for Chinese to take the post
By Global Times Published: Jul 22, 2026 11:08 PM
Chinese mathematician He Xuhua Photo: Screenshot from media reports

Chinese mathematician He Xuhua Photo: Screenshot from media reports

Chinese mathematician He Xuhua, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, has been elected vice president of the International Mathematical Union (IMU), becoming the youngest person to hold this post at the IMU in the past two decades, and his election also marks the second time a Chinese mathematician has taken up this pivotal position since the Union's founding, Science and Technology Daily reported on Wednesday.

The appointment was finalized at the General Assembly of the IMU held in New York, the US, on local time Tuesday, the Science and Technology Daily learned from the Qiuzhen College of Tsinghua University.

He Xuhua is internationally recognized as a leading scholar in Lie theory, arithmetic geometry and representation theory. He has long devoted himself to research on frontier core conjectures in fundamental mathematics, achieving systematic and original breakthroughs in areas including Serre's conjecture, Shimura varieties, Hecke algebras, and Lusztig's conjecture on the positivity of canonical bases, Science and Technology Daily reported.

He Xuhua said that throughout his term, he will advance open collaboration and academic exchanges in global mathematical research, foster further prosperity of mathematical studies worldwide, and endeavor to expand the international space for China's mathematics community.

In addition, Professor Shan Peng from Tsinghua University was elected as the Member in charge of research grants for the IMU Commission for Developing Countries, the report said.

As the world's most authoritative academic organization for mathematicians, the IMU shapes global strategies for mathematical advancement, hosts the International Congress of Mathematicians, and administers the selection of top-tier global mathematics prizes such as the Fields Medal. It serves as a vital platform for international communication and cooperation within the mathematical community, per the report.


Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
GT on the Spot: Beijing Intl High-tech Expo witnesses 'future has arrived' landscape built by 'AI+'

Visitors eagerly leaned forward to experience the C919 simulator cockpit, danced interactively with embodied intelligent robots, and watched ...

Beijing breaks into global top 3 of sci-tech innovation rankings for first time

East China Normal University’s Institute for Global Innovation Studies released its 2025 ranking of top 100 global science ...

Analysis published in Nature suggests global scientific collaboration shifting toward China; experts cite multiple factors

A recent analysis published in international academic journal Nature suggests that global scientific collaboration is shifting toward China. ...