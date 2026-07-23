FM spokesperson responds to question on whether China-Russia FMs to hold bilateral meeting on SCO sidelines

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

When asked whether Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as both are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that according to the schedule, Wang is currently on his way to Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting."Regarding his participation in the meeting, we will release information in due course. Please stay tuned for further updates," Lin said.Global Times