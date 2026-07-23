CHINA / DIPLOMACY
FM spokesperson responds to question on whether China-Russia FMs to hold bilateral meeting on SCO sidelines
By Global Times Published: Jul 23, 2026 05:07 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian


When asked whether Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as both are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that according to the schedule, Wang is currently on his way to Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. 

"Regarding his participation in the meeting, we will release information in due course. Please stay tuned for further updates," Lin said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM unable to attend ASEAN Plus Three FMs’ meeting due to scheduling reasons: spokesperson

Due to scheduling reasons, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was unable to participate in the East Asia cooperation ...

Wang Yi to attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States and visit Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: On July 22, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and ...

Sweden ready to expand dialogue, cooperation with China: FM

Sweden is ready to strengthen dialogue with China at all levels, make good use of bilateral mechanisms on ...