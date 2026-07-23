Can ‘rocket eggs’ narrative hurt Chinese consumers’ freedom of daily food choices?

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

The New York Times published an article on Tuesday headlined "China Has a Real Chicken-and-Egg Problem." Its Chinese headline was even more sensational, claiming that "rocket eggs" - a phrase used to describe sharply rising egg prices - were dealing a heavy blow to Chinese consumers. Yet while egg prices have indeed risen, the idea that a single egg could seriously hurt Chinese consumers seems to be asking rather a lot from a breakfast staple - pushing the impact into almost comical territory.Eggs are a common item in Chinese households, but they are a low-cost food that accounts for only a small share of household spending. In supermarkets in China's largest cities, a single egg typically sells for less than 1 yuan ($0.15). Assuming one egg is consumed every day, monthly spending on eggs would amount to no more than 30 yuan. Even a price increase would add only a few yuan to a consumer's monthly bill - in some cases, less than $1. Such an increase is hardly enough to "deal a heavy blow" to Chinese consumers.Egg prices in China have indeed been rising, but the extent of the increase may have been exaggerated. Citing an index that tracks the top producing provinces, the New York Times reported that egg prices had risen by more than 40 percent from a year earlier. Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), however, show a more moderate increase, with egg prices up 20.0 percent year-on-year in June. Moreover, the rise has been relatively recent: egg prices were still declining in the first quarter before turning higher in April.The recent rise in egg prices is better understood as a market correction. After weak prices in 2025 pushed some poultry farmers into losses, they became more cautious about restocking, contributing to tighter supply. In many ways, the latest rise is a reversal of an earlier decline that went too far: some data show that wholesale egg prices in May remained around the middle range of levels seen over the past five years. As higher prices encourage producers to expand supply, the market is likely to return to balance.China is among the world's largest egg consumers, and the affordability of eggs has long given households a broad degree of freedom in daily consumption. The current price fluctuations may affect short-term costs, but they do not change that reality.In recent years, seemingly ordinary food items - not only eggs, but also pork and even garlic - have been pulled into geopolitical narratives, becoming vehicles for some overseas commentary on China's economy. An ironic pattern has emerged: when pork prices fell, some Western media outlets saw the decline as evidence of weak Chinese consumption; when egg prices later rose, others suggested that the increase had "touched a nerve" among consumers. If both sides of a price cycle can be used to support the same negative conclusion, the problem may not lie with the data itself, but with the narrative being built around it.Neither eggs nor pork accounts for a significant share of household spending in China. A handful of food items alone offer little basis for assessing the broader price environment. Data from the NBS shows that the consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, pointing to a moderate increase in overall prices.A single staple food item says little about the direction of China's consumption. The country's consumer market is becoming more diverse as rising incomes, technological progress and industrial upgrading reshape what people buy and how they spend. New forms of consumption are emerging, with consumers increasingly willing to pay for better quality, greater convenience and more differentiated products.The egg itself is a case in point. In recent years, higher-quality egg products - including organic and selenium-enriched varieties - have become increasingly common on supermarket shelves. Chinese consumers are no longer making choices based solely on price; they are paying greater attention to quality. Against this backdrop, portraying a price increase of just a few yuan as something that could "deal a heavy blow" to Chinese consumers has little to do with the broader reality of China's consumption story.The author is a reporter with the Global Times.bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn