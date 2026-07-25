Chinese Foreign Minister urges early resumption of talks on Gulf tensions; Iran thanks China for peace efforts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Kyrgyzstan on July 24, 2026. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an early resumption of dialogue and negotiations among the relevant parties and the proper handling of issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Araghchi thanked China for consistently promoting peace and dialogue and expressed hope that it would continue helping ease regional tensions, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, the Xinhua News Agency reported on early Saturday.Wang said China is deeply concerned about the renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed more than a month ago was a valuable outcome of mediation efforts by multiple parties and reflected the aspirations of the Iranian people and the peoples of the region for peace and stability, he said, stressing that the progress achieved through dialogue should not be abandoned."The door to negotiations, once opened, should not be closed, and as long as there is hope for peace, it should not be given up," Wang said.The immediate priority is to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations and resume implementing the consensus reached in the MoU, Wang said. As Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, he added.China will continue to act in line with the four-point proposal on maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, support mediation efforts by Pakistan and other parties, facilitate the early resumption of dialogue and negotiations, properly address issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, improve relations among neighboring countries and advance collective security among Gulf states, Wang said.Such efforts are aimed at helping restore peace and stability in the Middle East at an early date, he noted.Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in the Middle East and the Gulf region. He said Iran's willingness to negotiate had never changed and that Tehran did not wish to see the conflict continue, urging the US to honor its commitments, exercise restraint, work with Iran toward the same goal and seek a reasonable solution, according to the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.At the current critical moment, it is crucial for Iran and China, as comprehensive strategic partners, to strengthen communication and coordination, Araghchi said. He thanked China for consistently maintaining an objective and impartial position and promoting peace and talks and expressed hope that China would continue playing an important role in helping de-escalate the situation.Global Times