10 dead, 23 injured while 174 rescued after flash flood traps campers at scenic spot in Northwest China's Gansu Province

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Ten people were killed and 23 others were injured, while 174 have been rescued after a flash flood triggered by intense rainfall swept a scenic area in Weiyuan county, Dingxi, Northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday afternoon, CCTV News reported.A Level IV emergency response for flood control was activated in Gansu Province. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management have guided rescue work and dispatched a working team to the scene, according to People's Daily.The flash flood left some campers trapped. A total of 305 personnel and 68 vehicles from the comprehensive national firefighting and rescue teams are carrying out rescue operations at the scene, per media reports.Global Times