SOURCE / ECONOMY
China’s inclusion of EU entities in the export control list targets EU’s wrongful sanctions on Chinese enterprises: FM
By Global Times Published: Jul 27, 2026 05:39 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


China's relevant measures are taken in response to the EU's wrongful action of sanctioning Chinese enterprises and do not target any specific country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday. Specific inquiries concerning export control issues should be directed to the competent Chinese authorities, Lin said.

The remarks were made in response to a question regarding the Ministry of Commerce listing 14 EU entities, including Poland's Wrocław University of Science and Technology, in China's export control list.

Global Times
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