CHINA / DIPLOMACY
No meeting arranged between Chinese foreign minister and Japanese side in Manila, nor brief interaction either, Chinese FM spokesperson reiterates
By Global Times Published: Jul 27, 2026 05:49 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian



"During Foreign Minister Wang Yi's stay in Manila, there was no arrangement for him to meet with the Japanese side, nor was there any brief interaction between them on the sidelines," Chinese FM spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday, stressing, "I can once again make it very clear to you, although I have answered this question before." Lin's remarks were made when responding to a question about Chinese media reports that Wang did not meet with any senior Japanese officials in Manila and whether China could provide further background on why there was no such meeting.

Global Times


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