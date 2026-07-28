China believes Indonesia will continue protecting Chinese firms’ lawful rights, foster sound investment environment: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed remarks alleging that "foreign investors are exploiting or plundering Indonesia's resources," by stating, "We have previously responded that these remarks were not directed at China.Lin made these comments on Tuesday in a press release in response to a media question regarding the visit of 28 Chinese companies to Indonesia last week as part of a Chinese business delegation, during which they met with the country's economic minister. A reporter asked that given recent remarks alleging that foreign investors are plundering Indonesia's natural resources, some believe Indonesia may no longer welcome Chinese investors, whether the Foreign Ministry believes such engagement could help address these concerns.Lin said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia economic, trade and investment cooperation has yielded notable results and is, in essence, mutually beneficial. As two major developing countries, China and Indonesia are friendly neighbors and important development partners with broad prospects for cooperation. Indonesia has repeatedly expressed its desire to deepen industrial and supply chain cooperation with China and has welcomed Chinese companies to invest in the country."We believe Indonesia will continue protecting the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and foster a sound environment for their investment and business operations," Lin said.Global Times