CHINA / DIPLOMACY
No Chinese nationals hurt in Kumamoto quake; some seek consular assistance: Chinese Consulate General
By Shen Sheng Published: Jul 29, 2026 10:14 AM
This photo taken on July 28, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, shows a mobile phone screen displaying the earthquake information. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, shows a mobile phone screen displaying the earthquake information. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)


The Chinese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan told the Global Times on Wednesday that it had so far received no reports of Chinese nationals  injured in the Kumamoto earthquake. Several Chinese nationals in Kumamoto have contacted the consulate for assistance and the consulate is responding to their requests, the consulate said.

The magnitude-7.1 quake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at 4:27 pm local time Tuesday (1927 GMT) at a depth of about 10 kilometers, Xinhua News Agency citing Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture had risen to 13, including deaths that are still being investigated to determine whether they were related to the 7.1-magnitude tremor, public broadcaster NHK reported Wednesday.

Global Times

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