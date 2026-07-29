CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Mainland spokesperson slams DPP authorities for ‘currying favor’ with US, Philippines in jointly condemning China’s operations at Ren’ai Jiao
By Global Times Published: Jul 29, 2026 12:43 PM
Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office


The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have been unscrupulously currying favor with foreign forces for support, but this is not the first time they have been rebuffed, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Thursday.
 
The remarks were made in response to a question regarding the Philippine Foreign Minister's reaffirmation of commitment to the one‑China policy, while the Philippine side, together with the US and the Taiwan region, has jointly condemned China's use of force causing injuries during the recent clash at Ren'ai Jiao.
 
Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao and China has sovereignty over Ren’ai Jiao. There is but one China in the world, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory, Chen added.
 
The one‑China principle is a basic norm of international relations and universal consensus of the international community. It is also the political foundation on which countries develop relations and conduct cooperation with China, Chen said.
 
Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
Mainland spokesperson says fisheries survey east of Taiwan is ‘legitimate and lawful,’ slams DPP budget push

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said a fisheries resource survey conducted by the Lanhai 201 research vessel in ...

Chinese mainland spokesperson slams Taiwan regional authorities for echoing Philippine claims over Ren’ai Jiao incident

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for echoing the Philippines' claims ...

Lai Ching-te's high-decibel ‘anti-mainland’ rhetoric reflects failure of his governance

The louder the DPP authorities chant the “anti-mainland” slogan, the more clearly it will expose a fundamental reality: ...