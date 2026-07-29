Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have been unscrupulously currying favor with foreign forces for support, but this is not the first time they have been rebuffed, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Thursday. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have been unscrupulously currying favor with foreign forces for support, but this is not the first time they have been rebuffed, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Thursday.





The remarks were made in response to a question regarding the Philippine Foreign Minister's reaffirmation of commitment to the one‑China policy, while the Philippine side, together with the US and the Taiwan region, has jointly condemned China's use of force causing injuries during the recent clash at Ren'ai Jiao.Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao and China has sovereignty over Ren’ai Jiao. There is but one China in the world, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory, Chen added.The one‑China principle is a basic norm of international relations and universal consensus of the international community. It is also the political foundation on which countries develop relations and conduct cooperation with China, Chen said.Global Times